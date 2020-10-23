MARSHALL, Texas - The Texas Department of of Transportation (TxDot) will close parts of U.S. Highway 59 Sunday in Harrison and Panola Counties.
Crews will remove overhead sign bridges just north of Loop 390 in Marshall and Just south of Carthage starting at 7 a.m., according to TxDot.
The road will be open once work is finished.
The construction schedule and highway closures can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.
Anyone having any questions about the road closure can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.