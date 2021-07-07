WASKOM, Texas - Officials in Waskom have issued a boil water advisory notice for portions of the area due to a water main break.
“A portion of our town is under a boil (water) advisory, currently. It is from Vera Bank north on Spur 156 to Highway 80; and from Dollar General east to the Louisiana/Texas state line,” Rachelle Walker said in a release to the media.
The boil water advisory went into effect at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday after a contractor hit a water main.
“They are under a boil advisory until further notice,” Walker said.