ATLANTA, Texas - A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in the disappearance of two Cass County children.
An Amber Alert was issued for the children and it was discontinued early Wednesday after they were found.
Atlanta police said Christine Nikole Rich was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of endangering a child.
Tru Speratos, 1, and Alex Arwood, 11, disappeared Sunday around 4 p.m.
More information about the girls' recovery is expected to be released later Wednesday.