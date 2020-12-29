GIBSLAND, La. - State police have reopened eastbound Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish following two crashes -- one fatal -- just outside of Arcadia early Tuesday morning.
Westbound lanes are still closed and likely will remain that way for most of the day, Troop G PIO Brent Hardy said.
The crash happened on I-20 about 12 miles west of Arcadia when the driver of a tanker, believed to be carrying diesel, hit multiple concrete bridge rails, overturned and caught fire. The driver was killed in the crash, Hardy said.
A separate crash involving a state trooper then happened in the eastbound lanes, which were closed at the crash site because of the hazardous materials involved.
Hardy said the marked state police unit was being used to block the lanes when a commercial motor vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the LSP Tahoe. The trooper was not injured. He was able to get into the median when he saw the vehicle was not going to stop in time.
The identity of the tanker driver has not been released.
Traffic from the I-20 westbound lanes is being diverted to U.S. Highway 80.