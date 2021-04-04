Shreveport, LA - Easter 2021 looked a lot different at area houses of worship.
A steady stream of people going in and out of the church doors could be found around the ArkLaTex.
Parking lots were pretty much filled to what you would expect for a normal Easter Sunday in many cases. KTBS talked with some local churchgoers about how things have changed from this time last year.
"You had basically a lockdown and now things are starting to come back, kind of like springtime. The flowers start blooming and everything is good," said Claude Bookter a Shreveport churchgoer.
"I'm feeling very blessed, very at peace to day to finally be back in church. (So is this you're first time back in church? Or just you're first Easter back?)
My first day back in church since last year. I've been watching online at home, but whenever the chance came back to sing with the choir, I'm in the alto section and I've got to be their and support my altos, so I was back in church," said Barbara Glay a Shreveport Churchgoer.
Barbara and her altos sing at the Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Youree Drive in Shreveport.