Easter Forecast

Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest rain event moves away over the holiday weekend. Thus, the weather looks decent for Easter with only a minimal rain chance. Highs are forecast in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
Enjoy and Happy Easter!
