GIBSLAND, La. - State police have reopened eastbound Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish following two crashes -- one fatal -- just outside of Arcadia early Tuesday morning.
Westbound lanes are still closed and likely will remain that way for most of the day, Troop G PIO Brent Hardy said.
The crash happened on I-20 about 1 miles west of Gibland when the driver of a tanker, believed to be carrying diesel, hit multiple concrete bridge rails, overturned and caught fire. The driver was killed in the crash, Hardy said.
A separate crash involving a state police SUV then happened in the eastbound lanes, which were closed at the crash site because of the hazardous materials involved. The trooper was not injured. He was able to get into the median when he saw the vehicle was not going to stop in time.
The identity of the tanker driver has not been released.
I-20 westbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. Highway 80.