He's published books, toured the world, and has even taught at some of the most prestigious universities and believe it or not, he's from right here in Shreveport.
"When you're young you're a sponge for information, you absorb knowledge at ease. If you can inspire people to do that, kids to do that, you'll always have them on your side, that's what the goal is here and its still going strong," said Dr. Michael Burda.
A Loyola High School Graduate, Dr. Burda went on to Harvard University, received his Doctorate, and is now a professor of macroeconomics at Humbolt University in Germany.
While building his scholarly resume, Dr. Burda collaborated with economic leaders around the world, but his message to this crowd was a bit different.
"It's important for students to realize there's a rest of the world. The United States is such a large country that its often easy to forget that there's a world out there that we need to understand," Dr. Burda told KTBS.
The students listened intently as Dr. Burda broke down the ways they can succeed in life even outside of the country, but the professor also foreshadowed a much different future than could imagine.
One where the students compete for jobs and careers not only against each other but artificial intelligence.
Dr. Burda added, "I'm very scared about the fact that we rely so heavily on computers, they do everything for us. My own children didn't have to solve equations the way I did, that's a problem because it spoils us. We don't get into the black box. That's a risk because Artificial Intelligence is very important, but we need to control it. "
As he gets ready to embark back to his home and classroom in Berlin, Dr. Burda gave his thoughts about could make the Port City a better place.
In his opinion it all comes down to having an open mind, both in business and life.