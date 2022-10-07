SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and 2024 at an event in Shreveport on Friday
Scott contends Louisiana is well positioned to weather a national recession with significant job gains over the next two years, driven in large part by industrial construction, new health care facilities and Amazon distribution centers.
In the Shreveport-Bossier market that also includes DeSoto and Webster parishes, Scott calls it a "basket full of good news."
Unlike the other areas of the state, a key metric for this corner of the state is its relatively high dependency on durable goods manufacturing employment, which makes the area much more susceptible to national recessions -- an important consideration for 2023.
Some of the larger durable goods manufacturers are:
• Sabre Industries – (formerly, CellXion) a manufacturer of cellular towers
• Frymaster – a manufacturer of deep fryers and similar products for McDonalds and KFC
• Ternium – a steel components manufacturer
• Benteler Steel – a large steel plant at the Port of Caddo Bossier
• Fibrebond – in Minden, which manufactures modular electric buildings for data
Three major players in this market are:
• The Caddo-Bossier Port which is home to several firms including Ronpak, Sports South, the Ternium steel firm, the Pratt recycling company, Morris-Dickson, OMNI, Calumet Packaging, and Benteler Steel. Altogether, tenants at the Port employ about 1,583 people.
• The Cyber Research Center which is a major new and growing player in the region with 1,700 employees at its three centers.
• BRF employs 614 people at its various facilities, including its incubator support for new firms. It is home to the new Center for Molecular Imaging & Therapy
Shreveport-Bossier is also home of the Haynesville Shale -- a very large deposit of natural gas. One of the first plays to use the fracking technology, exploration companies invested $4.5 billion in new dollars (including about $3.2 billion in mineral lease payments) into the northwest section of the state in 2008.
The following year, that figure rose to $7 billion (including about $1 billion in mineral lease payments). The Haynesville is poised to be a significant factor in this region’s economy over the next two years
The military plays an important role in this market because Bossier City is home to Barksdale Air Force Base, an employer of 8,597 military/civilian workers. Shreveport-Bossier is also the state’s second largest casino market. This market now has five large river boat casinos plus the Harrah’s Racetrack, which together employed 2,875 people in early 2022.
The COVID shutdown tapped this region’s employment by a drop of 22,600 jobs, a 12.6% decline in only one month.
Note that with the exception of a short hiccup in late 2020 this market’s employment has risen steadily. By the middle of 2022, the Shreveport-Bossier are had recovered 82% of its COVID job losses.
Part of this recovery performance was due to the natural effects of people returning to their jobs as the economy gradually reopened. This phenomenon should continue until the region returns to its pre-COVID employment levels.
Haynesville Shale
There was another important factor at work -- resurgence in Haynesville Shale drilling.
Of course, the rig count has fallen dramatically since the “gold rush days” of 2008-10, but attention is called to the data for the last two years. The rig count has jumped from 20 in 2020 to 45 in 2022, a 125% increase.
Rejuvenation in the Haynesville can be largely traced to the present and proposed LNG export facilities being developed in south Louisiana and southeast Texas. These export facilities need reliable and cheap natural gas. The Haynesville is much closer (read cheaper) than natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas.
More pipelines are being built to move Haynesville gas to the Gulf Coast. In fact, the owners of the proposed Driftwood LNG near Lake Charles want to own and control their natural gas supply -- about 1.5 bcf/d. The firm is buying leases in the Haynesville for that purpose.
In August, Driftwood purchased 5,000 acres in the Haynesville from EnSight IV Energy Partners for $125.5 million. The acreage includes 44 producing wells and five wells in progress.
The Haynesville is further pumped by today’s unusually high natural gas prices which are in the $8+ range per mmBTU. While we expect these prices to come down a bit, they are expected to be an added enticement to drilling in the Haynesville. In other words, our expectation is that the resurgence in the Haynesville will continue through 2024, adding to our employment projections for this MSA.
The Port, Amazon, Advanced Call, Haynesville & Barksdale
Despite a looming national recession, this four-parish market has so many irons in the fire that its employment should expand right through the national downturn. Scott is projecting 2,000 new jobs for 2023 and another 3,900 jobs in 2024.
"Not only will this performance regain all the COVID-related losses, but it will also reverse the declining track the economy was on before the COVID outbreak. Part of this rebound is simply the economy re-establishing the COVID losses, but most of the resurgence is due to newly announced projects in the region. We are aware of over $3 billion in announced or potential projects for this MSA, a number not seen since the Haynesville Shale boom in 2008-09," Scott said.
Amazon to open
After some delays in the completion of Amazon’s $200 million fulfillment center in Hunter Industrial Park, the site is now on schedule to open in September 2023. These fulfillment centers typically employ 1,000-plus workers.
"One reason for our nice forecast for this region in 2024 is the substantial bump provided by this center," Scott said.
Boom at The Port
These are "exciting economic times" at the Port of Caddo-Bossier, Scott said. Tenaris -- a subsidiary of Ternium -- is expected to close on the purchase of Benteler Steel late this year. There are 350 people employed at this pipe mill now. Originally, Benteler planned to make this a two-function site: (1) pipe manufacturing and (2) a steel mill. Only the first of these was built by Benteler. The hope is that Tenaris will add the second, which would mean a large capital expenditure and more high-wage jobs.
Ternium already has a significant steel facility at the plant which employs 167. The company issued an FID for a $98 million expansion to add a steel coil paint line. Ternium had just invested over $55 million at this site over the past two years. The new investment should be operational in mid-2024 and add 35 new jobs.
OMNI is completing a $2.75 million expansion this year. Its 211-person workforce should be stable over 2023-24.
Major employer Ronpak will be completing a $25 million expansion by next year. The company will add 42 jobs to its present total of 210 employees.
Morris-Dickson is planning an $8 million distribution center over our forecast period. Presently employing 180 people, this expansion should push this number to 225. Employment at Sports South is projected to remain stable at 260.
A nice $18 million investment for site improvements and equipment upgrades is ahead for Pratt Industries. With 118 employees now, employment may increase by less than 10 over 2023-24.
Sunny Point Aggregates came to the Port in mid-May and leased 43 acres to build a $62 million regional fracking sand proppant processing facility. Once complete, Sunny Point will create 60 new jobs and a 30 foot-deep, 700-acre lake for recreational purposes.
Little change in employment is projected at two of the smaller tenants at the Port, Calumet Packaging (75 employees) and Odyssey Logistics (25 jobs). Total employment at the Port is 1,583, a number that is projected to increase to 1,711.