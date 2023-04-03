BATON ROUGE, La. - While teacher pay hikes top the education agenda for the 2023 regular legislative session, debates are also expected over a push to force third graders with reading problems to repeat the grade and over what pronouns teachers can use with students.
Bills requiring high school students to pass a course in financial literacy, to let public school students use their state aid to attend private or other schools and to ban spanking in schools will also spark controversy.
The two-month session begins on April 10, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed pay increases of $2,000 for teachers and possibly $3,000 if the state generates more revenue, as is expected.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have proposed salary boosts of $2,000 per year, and another $1,000 for teachers who meet certain criteria, including working in hard-to-fill jobs.
The key points in dispute are how much the raise should be and whether select teachers should get more.
Read more on the education bills from our news partner The Advocate.