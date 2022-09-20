SHREVEPORT, La.--Here is one way to fight back against the teacher shortage The Huntington High principal says he's looking to grow his own educators.
Dr. Matthew Mitchell is from Caddo Parish, and he went to school at Grambling and came right back to Caddo Parish School district to help shape the next generation of teachers he says his campus has a program that allows students
to follow in his footsteps.
"We are trying to build our own teachers now; we have an education rising class
our students are building lesson, teaching, and observing other campuses. They are getting college credit so hopefully they'll go off and graduate and come back to teach at Huntington," said Mitchell.
There are efforts right here in the Arklatex geared toward easing that discomfort and helping parents to realize finding out a child has dyslexia can actually put that scholar on the path to success
Dr. Laura Cassidy leads Louisiana Key Academy, a charter school that helps at least 300 dyslexic scholars. She says the push to support these students was a personal one.
"These are bright kids who if identified can learn to read and offer much to the community it is when they aren't identified like my daughter wasn't in the first grade struggling kicked the principal, she probably hates I say that they are smart, but they don't know why they are struggling," said Dr. Cassidy.
Dyslexia is actually more common than you may think with a study done by Yale concluding 1 in 5 Americans have it.