SHREVEPORT, La. - Here is one way to fight back against the teacher shortage: Grow your own educators.
That's what Hunting High School Principal Matthew Mitchell is doing. The Caddo Parish native went to college at Grambling State and came right back to the Caddo Parish school district to help shape the next generation of teachers. He says his campus has a program that allows students to follow in his footsteps.
"We are trying to build our own teachers now. We have an education rising class. Our students are building lesson, teaching and observing other campuses. They are getting college credit so hopefully they'll go off and graduate and come back to teach at Huntington," said Mitchell.
Additionally, there are efforts here in the ArkLaTex geared toward easing the discomfort some parents have when realizing their child has dyslexia. Louisiana Key Academy can put that scholar on the path to success.
Laura Cassidy leads Louisiana Key Academy, a charter school that helps at least 300 dyslexic scholars. She says the push to support these students was a personal one.
"These are bright kids who if identified can learn to read and offer much to the community. It is when they aren't identified, like my daughter wasn't in the first grade, struggling, kicked the principal. She probably hates I say that they are smart, but they don't know why they are struggling," said Cassidy.
Dyslexia is actually more common than you may think. A study by Yale concluded one in five Americans have it.