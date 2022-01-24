BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders are launching a new push to widen access to high school classes for college credit, including Black students who make up a small portion of those enrolled today.
The classes, called dual enrollment, allow high school juniors and seniors to tackle courses that count for both high school and college credit.
Barely 1 in 5 eligible students are enrolled in the classes now, and nearly two-thirds are White students.
Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others hope a new dual enrollment portal – Ladualenrollment.com – will provide a one-stop tool for students, boost the number of dual enrollment students and help make the classes more accessible to minority students.
The portal, which went up last week, includes frequently asked questions, how to search for both academic and technical college courses and a link to a new program that lets high school students earn an associate degree and other credentials, called Fast Forward.
