BATON ROUGE, La. - A task force that advises the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday endorsed Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to boost teacher pay by $1,500 per year and freeze state aid to public schools.
The panel often exceeds the governor's recommendations on school aid and teacher pay hikes.
But this time even panel members who usually get behind those efforts said doing so now would be hard to sell to lawmakers since public schools are getting nearly $4 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
