Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne, foreground, administers the oath of office to BESE members. From left, Preston Castille, Belinda Davis, Tony Davis, Ashley Ellis, James D. Garvey, Jr., Holly Boffy, Sandy Holloway, Kira Orange Jones, Ronnie Morris, Thomas Roque and Doris Voitier. In the Claiborne Building's Louisiana Purchase Room, Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) meets to map out plans for finding new state superintendent of education Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. BESE members took oaths of office for new terms, including three new members. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)