SHREVEPORT, La - Some of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana went head-to-head Saturday in the 2022 regional spelling bee.
LSU-Shreveport, KTBS and KPXJ-CW 21 once again sponsored this year's event .. featuring 24 students from 2nd through 8th grades.
It was a battle that came down to 10 year old Kyle Chowrippa of Saint John Berchmans Cathedral School and 12 year old Sahil Thorat of Caddo Middle Magnet. The championship word was..... "bloviate".
Sahil Thorat got it right and was crowned the 2022 northwest Louisiana regional spelling bee champion.
"I just felt excited, I studied a lot for the bee and I'm just so happy to see it payoff right now. I'd say I did about 1,500 words for practice per day for the bee," said Sahil Thorat, 2022 NWLA spelling bee Champ.
Sahil and a parent get an expense paid trip to Washington D.C. In June to compete in the Scripps national spelling bee. And, that trip wouldn't be possible without the LSUS Foundation.
"What a great honor to work with local kids and send them up to D.C," said Carey Sullivan, President of the LSUS Foundation.
The national spelling bee is set for June 2nd.