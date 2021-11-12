SHREVEPORT, La. - This Friday morning was a little different for Southwood High School students. That's because it started with a trip to the movies to check out King Richard.
The trip was on the house, the tab picked up by actor Will Smith. The Fresh Prince even sprung for the snack bar tab.
In case you're wondering about the connection, the character Smith plays in the movie was born in Shreveport. Richard Williams is the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.
Will Smith was so inspired by the Dads on Duty movement that he decided to make sure all Southwood students got to attend the viewing of King Richard.
RELATED ARTICLE - Southwood High School dads volunteer to keep the peace at the school
Dads on Duty consists of several local fathers who volunteer daily on Southwood's campus to help curb violence and encourage positive behavior among the teens. In recent weeks, the Dads on Duty have been featured on multiple television programs nationwide. They are still encouraging men to sign up, as they have plans to expand to other schools and parishes.
"Because they are able to learn about the story of Mr. Williams, he's an inspiration. He's from this city. He's from Ceder Grove. He's from the same community Mayor Perkins is from. He was able to make a change in this world on an international level with the work of his daughters. I hope this makes students realize they can be change-makers in whatever field they wish to pursue," Marquel Sennet, City of Shreveport, Dir. of Communications said.
Students were bused to both Tinseltown Theaters in Shreveport and Regal Cinemas at The Boardwalk in Bossier City. About 1,500 students got to participate in that exclusive premiere of the movie. The rest of us will have to wait until next Friday to check it out.