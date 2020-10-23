BOSSIER CITY, La. - Every Bossier Parish Student will eat free for the remainder of the 220-2021 school year, the school board announced.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress worked together to extend federal waivers through the end of the current school year. All students, regardless of income, will now be able to eat free breakfast and lunch at their schools under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), according to the school board.
“This is welcome relief for Bossier Parish families at a time when it is needed most,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “School meals are paramount to education because children cannot focus if they are hungry. We also want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the entire Child Nutrition department for its continued commitment throughout the pandemic to ensure the students of Bossier Parish do not go hungry.”
Families whose children have money remaining in their My School Bucks account can request a refund by going clicking here. The money will, otherwise, remain in their individual accounts and roll over to next school year.
Parents are still responsible for any prior outstanding meal balances. Extra sales will be offered, but students will incur a cost for those items.