Drew Brees may be retiring but he’s still helping Louisiana students’ dreams come true.
Caddo Magnet Senior, Makenzie Rogers just won $15,000 toward her future education after winning the Trust Your Crazy Ideas Competition sponsored by The Brees Dream Foundation and Junior Achievement.
Rogers won the overall state prize after beating out dozens of teams across the state for her idea to fill a void that addresses the need for natural products in makeup and beauty products. Her products would be all natural with no animal by-products and are customized to meet the specific consumer need through an online subscription box.