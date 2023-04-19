SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the largest student arts festival in southern U.S. and it's happening at the Shreveport Convention Center. Make plans to attend ArtBreak 2023 celebrating Caddo Parish students’ artistic success with more than $25,000 in prizes.
ArtBreak is a free, hands-on family event produced by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, and Caddo Parish Public Schools. The ArtBreak Festival provides the entire region the opportunity to witness first-hand the results of quality Fine Arts instruction and Arts in Education programming. Through the combined efforts of school administrators, teachers, artists, our generous sponsors, and hundreds of community volunteers, we continue to grow and provide educational and creative opportunities at ArtBreak.
More than 50,000 students, parents, teachers and festivalgoers from Northwest Louisiana participate in this week-long arts celebration. More than 2,500 original visual and literary artworks created by students in grades K-12 will be on display and more than 100 student performances will be featured on three stages by Caddo School's performing arts programs.
Open to the Public:
- Friday April 21: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday April 22: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday April 23: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Schedule of Events:
- ArtBreak's Got Talent - The 37th annual ArtBreak's Got Talent Show will be Saturday, April 22nd at 6:00 p.m. Contestants will compete in various categories and will be awarded more than $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best of Show, People's Choice and Best Elementary, Middle and High School.
- Film Prize Jr. - This special event is back and better than every with new and exciting changes. The statewide competition has expanded to include both middle and high school students ages 11 - 18. Students found a story, a teacher or sponsor and a team to make a three-to-ten-minute film. This year broke records will more than 100 films created to be showcased at ArtBreak. The awards ceremony will be on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. The awards will include cash prizes, grants for teachers and students and media equipment for schools.
- Fashion Forward! The Fashion Show, Exhibition and Competition - The dynamic Fashion Instruction Duo at Caddo Career & Technology Center will present the top fashion designers in Caddo Parish High Schools. This event includes a fashion show of student designs, a "secret ingredient" competition and an audience participation runway show. A team of professional community fashion experts will judge the events and there will be prizes for each one as well as an overall "fashionista" prize. These events will take place on Friday, April 21 from 6:30 - 9 p.m.
- Poetry Out Loud - This event encourages the study of great poetry by high school students across the country. The program began in 2005 with an offering of free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition. During ArtBreak there will be performances by regional and state winners and a Master Class will be offered to outstanding students in grades 5 - 12. Judges will evaluate the performances on criteria including voice and articulation, evidence of understanding and accuracy. The performances will take place on Friday, April 21 from 6 - 9 p.m.
- Sizzle Culinary Art Competition - High school students will face off in this "secret ingredient" culinary competition. CCTC students will have to create an appetizer, entree and dessert using a secret ingredient and a team of professional local chefs will be judging the competition. This event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.