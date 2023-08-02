BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Schools is making sure students and bus drivers are safe for back to school, especially on the bus.
A big concern is the heat on the buses -- 85% of the Bossier Parish buses have A/C. The ones that don't have the shortest routes.
Water bottles are also allowed on the bus to stay cool.
Another precaution is tinted windows and white tops painted on the buses. The white color reflects the sun, making the bus at least 10 degrees cooler.
The "no child left behind" button is another safety measure taken.
Once all the kids are supposedly off the bus and the bus is turned off, a two-minute beeping sound will start to remind drivers to check for children.
To turn the button off, bus drivers will walk through the bus, looking through seats for students, and push the button that is located at the back of the bus.
If the button isn't pushed in time, a loud alarm, that includes honking, goes off.
An "empty" sign is also placed on the back window when the bus is completely empty to ensure people walking by that the bus is vacant.
“Safety is threefold. The Louisiana bus driver mission statement is to get the kids to and from school safely, on time and ready to learn and participate. Safety being the number one that we want to emphasize with our drivers,” said Shelley Chamberlain, Safety Training Specialist for Bossier Parish Schools.
