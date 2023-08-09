SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish drivers are being urged to slow it down in the new school year.
“Every driver has a responsibility to look out for our children,” Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. “If you regularly drive through a school zone, now is the time to get back in the habit of slowing down."
Prator said speeds should significantly decrease in neighborhood school zones and major roadways near schools. Flashing overhead lights, signs, safety cones, or crossing guards usually identify school zones.
Parents should talk to their children before school starts and cover the basics of traveling to and from school safely.
Remind them:
- Don't walk in the street. Use sidewalks.
- Mind all traffic signals.
- Cross with a crossing guard or at the corner.
- No running or pushing.
- Walk your bike through all intersections.
- Carry everything in a backpack or bag.
- If you travel by school bus, always cross at least 10 feet before the bus.
- If you drop something while getting on or off the bus, never pick it up. Instead, tell the driver.
- Be aware of the traffic around you. Drivers are required to follow specific rules of the road, but not all do.
The sheriff said drivers should watch for school buses and stop when they are loading or unloading passengers. Drivers who meet or are behind a school bus must stop at least 30 feet from the bus when it is loading or unloading. School bus drivers are authorized to notify law enforcement of any violators. Drivers on other roadways or those separated by a median are not required to stop.
Sheriff Prator also offered these suggestions to avoid accidents or traffic citations.
Drivers -
- Drive the posted speed limit.
- Use only designated parking around schools.
Parents -
- Make sure children are on time.
- Wait with your children at the bus stop, especially if they are young.
- Always insist that your children buckle up. Remember, most traffic crashes occur close to home.
Bus drivers -
- Check your bus before and after going on your route.
- Inspect the interior of your bus.
- Abide by all traffic laws.