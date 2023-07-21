KTBS 3 is On Your Side and here to help ArkLaTex children return to school safely ready to learn.
It is the season of back to school checklists, and there is one task that is important to cross off: a checkup to ensure your child is caught up on their routine vaccinations. After a summer of fun, routine vaccines can help make sure your child’s immune system is well prepared to protect them from serious diseases like measles, polio and chickenpox.
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 93% of kindergartners in the U.S. got their recommended routine vaccinations. While the overwhelming majority of children are getting their vaccines, the data also showed a 1 percentage point drop in vaccination coverage for the second year in a row. That means at least 250,000 kindergarteners may lack important protection from preventable childhood diseases. Now is a great time to catch up!
Creating Daily Routines for Kids
Consistent routines provide comfort and a sense of safety to young children. Following a schedule each day makes children feel safer and happier, which often leads to better behavior and cooperation. When they know what to expect, and what’s expected of them, kids feel more comfortable and confident about what lies ahead. Just click below for tips and activities to get back into a solid daily routine. And share these PBS KIDS games on routines with your child!
Easing Anxiety About Going Back to School
It’s perfectly natural for even the most enthusiastic young learner to feel nervous and uncertain. A new school year comes with a new classroom, a new teacher, and new classmates. The classroom rules and routines are likely to change, as are the behavioral and academic expectations. It’s a lot to manage when you’re young. It's even harder when children and families are still coping with changes and setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some ways you can help manage some of that back-to-school anxiety with your child.
