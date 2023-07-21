BTS links & resources

KTBS 3 is On Your Side and here to help ArkLaTex children return to school safely ready to learn.

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINKS TO ARKLATEX SCHOOL DISTRICTS

classroom

It is the season of back to school checklists, and there is one task that is important to cross off: a checkup to ensure your child is caught up on their routine vaccinations. After a summer of fun, routine vaccines can help make sure your child’s immune system is well prepared to protect them from serious diseases like measlespolio and chickenpox.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 93% of kindergartners in the U.S. got their recommended routine vaccinations. While the overwhelming majority of children are getting their vaccines, the data also showed a 1 percentage point drop in vaccination coverage for the second year in a row. That means at least 250,000 kindergarteners may lack important protection from preventable childhood diseases. Now is a great time to catch up!

kids running

Creating Daily Routines for Kids

Consistent routines provide comfort and a sense of safety to young children. Following a schedule each day makes children feel safer and happier, which often leads to better behavior and cooperation. When they know what to expect, and what’s expected of them, kids feel more comfortable and confident about what lies ahead. Just click below for tips and activities to get back into a solid daily routine. And share these PBS KIDS games on routines with your child!

Easing Anxiety About Going Back to School

It’s perfectly natural for even the most enthusiastic young learner to feel nervous and uncertain. A new school year comes with a new classroom, a new teacher, and new classmates. The classroom rules and routines are likely to change, as are the behavioral and academic expectations. It’s a lot to manage when you’re young. It's even harder when children and families are still coping with changes and setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some ways you can help manage some of that back-to-school anxiety with your child.

Back To School Checklist

Here's a list of some of the items parents need on that back to school checklist:

  • Hand sanitizers and wipes - Using hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes can help keep germs away and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • Sunscreen - Pack sunscreen to protect your child's skin at recess.
  • Kleenex - Keep tissue on hand for your child's occasional sniffles.
  • Pens and pencils - Make sure your child has plenty of writing tools to use - and share!
  • Crayons, markers and art supplies - Help your child get creative with a variety of art supplies. Most can be found at dollar and discount stores.
  • Paper and notebooks - Make sure your child has plenty of paper for writing assignments and homework.
  • Backpack - Help your child pick out a sturdy backpack that's no more than 10-15 percent of their body weight.
  • Lunchbox - Lunchtime might look different with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Help them pick out a lunchbox to store healthy meals and snacks in single-serve packages.
  • Gym clothes - Choose breathable gym wear that fits properly and allows for plenty of movement.
  • Shoes - Choose shoes that are safe, non-slip and fit comfortably based on any school guidelines.
  • Electronics - Make sure your child has the proper digital device for school, especially if they are doing any virtual classes. Keep devices charged and clean them regularly.
  • Planner - Help keep your child organized and be part of planning their own schedule with a sturdy planner. Kids can keep track of assignments, homework, activities and more.
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments