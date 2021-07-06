KTBS 3 is On Your Side and here to help ArkLaTex children return to school safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. One big question parents have right now is, "How is that possible?".
The latest American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advice says children learn best when they are in school. However, returning to school in person needs careful steps in place to keep students and staff safe. It may be in classroom learning or virtual teaching.
A multidisciplinary team of Johns Hopkins University researchers has launched a new website that provides a range of tools dedicated to assessing and guiding K-12 school reopening plans across the United States, including a School Reopening Policy Tracker that provides real-time analysis of the latest guidance documents from every state.
