MANSFIELD, La. - It's back to school on Wednesday in DeSoto Parish and students and staff will be masked up for safety.
Superintendent Clay Corley released the following statement on Facebook Tuesday morning:
As a result of Governor Edward’s executive order temporarily reinstating the statewide mask mandate, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4 students in grades K-12 and all employees will be required to wear a face-covering when indoors and unable to safely social distance.
As much as we had all hoped to begin this school year restriction-free with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, unfortunately, with the virus still lingering that is not the case. That being said, it is my desire that we NOT make this year about a mask. My hope is that we continue to push forward and take one more leap over another hurdle in our effort to provide the educational opportunities our students so desperately need and deserve.
Please join me in making the start of the 2021-22 school year about student learning and the critical role high-quality face-to-face instruction will have in shaping their future. We are counting on you, our families, our community to once again partner with us to make this year about student success and opportunities gained, not lost. Simply put, we have been here before. We can, and we will get through this challenge TOGETHER.
In DeSoto, resilience is part of our DNA, persistence is what sets us apart, our strength is what makes us different. Let us not be deterred or defined by what we can not do. Rather, let us be grateful for what we have and the opportunities presented to us through adversity. Thank you for being The DeSoto Difference. Have a great day and a wonderful school year!
For Students’ Sake,
Clay J. Corley
Superintendent