SHREVEPORT, La. - The 17th Annual Back to School Shoe Giveaway is get for Saturday, August 14 in Shreveport. It will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Walmart at 6713 Pines Road.
Be sure and sign up in advance at Shoppers Value Foods. Requirements include ID, proof of government assistance, and the child must be present to try on the shoes.
This annual free event is sponsored by The African American Celebration Parade Committee, along with Comcast, Walmart, Alpha Media, Shoppers Value Food, and Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church.