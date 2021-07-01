There’s no better way to express yourself than through a unique piece of art or cool design. And what better time to show off your personality than when you’re headed back to school?
A backpack covered in tiny succulents and cacti? A notebook with two space otters holding hands? Whatever speaks to you can be found in Redbubble, the world’s largest marketplace for independent artists. Redbubble’s community features uncommon designs from over 1 million independent artists made for everyday items that are on your back-to-school shopping list.
Redbubble has over 125 different merchandise offerings spanning everything from apparel like T-shirts and socks to tech accessories to wall art and even home goods like mugs, pillows and shower curtains. The marketplace’s merchandise also includes the perfect back-to-school accessories like backpacks, stickers and notebooks.
Plus, Redbubble has official licensing agreements with popular entertainment properties including “Schitt’s Creek,” “Rick and Morty,” “Steven Universe,” “Adventure Time,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Star Trek,” “Back to the Future” and many more, so you can rep your favorite character in the classroom.
Whether you’ll be at the front of the classroom teaching or living the dorm life on campus, Redbubble has something for everyone heading back to school.
For the college student
College is the ultimate time for self-expression, and the first place to start is in your dorm room. With Redbubble’s expansive art marketplace, you can deck out your space with indie accessories that speak to who you are, showcase what your latest obsession is or simply add a personal touch to the otherwise blank canvas that is a college dorm. Let your friends and roommates know what your interests are by hanging a poster packed with personality from one of Redbubble’s thousands of colorful options. You can also personalize your bed with unique duvet covers or fun accessories like this Wheel of Emotions Throw Pillow that is sure to be a conversation starter.
For the teacher
Every teacher knows that it’s the little things that can make a huge difference in your day. From classroom supplies to desk accessories, there are plenty of opportunities to incorporate playful designs that make your day brighter and put a smile on your students’ faces. Whether you’re in the market for a cheery travel mug to keep you caffeinated in the classroom, a convenient tote bag to organize your supplies or a motivational poster to keep your students engaged, Redbubble has got you covered for back-to-school shopping.
For the high school student
High school students can ease into the new school year by making sure their school supplies are as fun as their summer was. Everything from homework to locker hangouts can be personalized with Redbubble’s creative accessories like backpacks, spiral notebooks and phone cases. Students heading into high school may also consider adorning their notebooks, laptops and water bottles with lighthearted stickers like this Plant Friends Sticker.
For grade-school students
Back-to-school shopping begins in grade school, so why not make it a fun tradition for years to come? Grade-school students need all of the basics, from a backpack to a pencil case and, of course, new clothes. Encourage creativity and self-expression at a young age by opting for unique, art-driven school supplies and tees like this Space Travel Kids T-Shirt instead of the standard picks.