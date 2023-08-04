The state of Oklahoma is having it's tax free weekend ahead of the school year. It is happening Friday through Sunday at midnight. During this time, the state sales tax of 4.5% will be completely waived, and even county and municipal taxes will be exempted, resulting in a higher overall discount for shoppers.
Arkansas is also having a tax free weekend, which kicks off Saturday. Electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials, and clothing will all be available to purchase tax free.
In Texas, this year's tax free weekend begins Friday, Aug. 11, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 13.