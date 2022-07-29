Back to school ways to donate school supplies to students or get school supplies for your students

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some schools in the ArkLaTex head back to class as early as next week. This weekend there are several opportunities to either donate school supplies or get school supplies for your student. Here are a few of the those back to school events taking place.
UNITED WAY 'FILL THE BUS'
United Way of Northwest Louisiana encourages communities to shop at participating Walmart Supercenters the following weekends to purchase and donate school supplies for local students. This initiative, Fill the Bus, allows K-12 students in Bossier and Caddo parishes to start the upcoming school year with the basic tools needed for success. For those not able to participate during the scheduled weekends, UWNWLA is collecting additional supplies at Argent Financial Group in Shreveport and all Bossier Parish Libraries branches.
CADDO PARISH
- Friday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. & Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenters
- 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport
BOSSIER PARISH
- Friday, Aug. 5, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. & Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter
- 2536 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- J STAR Ministries, has opened two bank accounts for people around the ArkLaTex to donate to. One is in Louisiana, at the Community Bank of Louisiana in the KTBS Disaster Relief Fund. Put Uvalde School Supplies in the notes section. The second account is in East Texas at the First National Bank of Hughes Springs under the account J STAR Ministries special account for Uvalde.
- A backpack giveaway in honor of fallen Bossier firefighter Jessie Henry will be held Saturday at Mike Woods Park, located at 2200 Dennis St. in Bossier City. Backpacks will be given away beginning at 8 a.m. until supplies run out. Registration is encouraged - click here for more and how to register.
- 18th Annual Shoe Giveaway hosted by the African American Parade Celebration is Saturday at Walmart on 6713 Pines Road from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You must have pre-registered for the giveaway.
- Now through Aug. 3, Kroger customers will have the opportunity to help at checkout by donating a school supply kit for $8.99 or donate $1, $3 or $5. Customers shopping through online delivery or pickup can also donate online. The goal for the 2022 campaign is $750,000, which translates to more than 73,000 students.