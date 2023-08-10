Bossier Parish School district returns to the classroom for the first day of school

HAUGHTON, La. - Bossier Parish first through twelfth grade students returned to the classroom Thursday. Kindergarteners return next Thursday, Aug. 17 and Pre-K starts one week later on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Haughton is one of the fastest growing communities in Bossier Parish. Haughton High School has built a new academic wing. The new wing will be used for its Business, Social Studies, and English departments. There will also be an administration department inside the new wing. Haughton High School is also adding more parking spaces for special events, football games, and graduations.
David Haynie, Haughton High School Principal said, "We made a purchase of 32 acres across the street. If you've gone to a Haughton ball game in the last few years you know that we have had to run buses for visitors from the church across the railroad tracks and so we definitely needed that. We just cleared off four acres of the 32 to add 400 additional parking spaces for events."
Bossier Parish School District and David Raines Community Health Center have entered a partnership to increase school attendance.
"We're going to have two onsite health centers one's going to be at Bossier High and one at Rusheon. The statistics say that 80% of students will stay in school if we can provide healthcare. We are going to provide onsite healthcare, onsite healthcare facilities and take care of our kids that become ill in those two communities."
There will also be mobile units at Waller Elementary, Bossier Elementary, R.V. Kerr Elementary, and Central Park Elementary.
There will be a P.A., nurse, and a receptionist inside the healthcare facilities. Sick students can get diagnosed, prescriptions, and immunizations.
The Bossier Parish School district has added extracurriculars for middle and elementary school students. There will be a volleyball program for an eighth, seventh, and sixth graders. There will be wrestling for middle school students, and a running program for elementary school students.
To keep kids cool inside the bus on the way home 85% of Bossier Schools buses are airconditioned. Those buses are being used for the longer routes in the district. The buses running shorter routes are the ones without air conditioning.
Sonja Bailes, Bossier Parish Schools Community Liaison says, "We have white reflective roofs to help deflect the heat. That brings down the temperature between 10 to 17 degrees. We have tinted windows, and we will lower the windows for those without air-conditioning."
Bossier Schools is down 30 teachers to start the year and is working to address the shortage.
Mitch Downey, Bossier Schools Superintendent says, "We help paraprofessionals get their certification in teaching, educators rising with the seniors and underclassman. We even have programs in the middle schools trying to encourage students to chose education as a pathway. We're doing all kinds things with temporary authorities to teach for people that have degrees and are working on their certification. And then we get them and we need to keep them."
Last year Bossier Parish School District enrollment was 22,247. The district is projecting the same enrollment numbers for this school year. Official numbers will not be released until the official count is taken in October.