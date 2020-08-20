BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's back to school time for tens of thousands of Bossier Parish students. School bells will be ringing for the first time in almost six months Thursday as classes get back in session -- safely.
According to school officials, COVID-19 precautionary protocols are in place. The wearing of masks will be required for all adults as well as students in the third grade and above. Routine sanitizing is also being done on campuses and on school buses.
Students in 6th-12th grades will be on an A/B schedule, alternating days between face-to-face instruction and remote learning.
Click here for a complete look at the Bossier Strong Start 2020 plan.
