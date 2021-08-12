BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish students in grades 1-12 returned to the classroom Thursday.
Kindergarten students are to report next Thursday and pre-k starts starts on Aug. 26.
Students will be required to wear masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges across the nation. Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the mask mandate which includes students 5 years and older.
In accordance with new guidance from the CDC, all people on campuses should be masked indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.