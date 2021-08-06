BOSSIER CITY, La. - This week DeSoto Parish schools were the first to welcome students back to their classrooms and in the coming days other school districts will do the same. But as COVID-19 cases continue to escalate around the country, one thing on everyone's mind is keeping the students safe.
Next week Bossier Parish schools will welcome back their students. School officials told KTBS 3 News that they are in a much better position now than back in may and that the classroom is just where kids need to be.
"When they had consistent time in the school that's when we saw the least amount quarantines, isolation, transmissions, and things like that. Based on our experience the kids that are in school are safer than being out of school," Jason Rowland, Asst. Superintendent of Bossier Schools said.
RELATED ARTICLE - Bossier Parish: No masks required in schools, but strongly recommended
From mask wearing to sanitizing each classroom, Rowland added that many of the practices Bossier schools will be implementing are nothing new.
It will be a busy week in Bossier. Teachers are set to report to their classrooms next Tuesday, Aug. 10 and then the first buses will roll carrying students on Aug. 12.