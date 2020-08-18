BENTON, La. - Bossier students begin returning to school on Thursday. In an effort to keep students safe from COVID-19, officials held a back-to-school dry run of its safety protocols at Benton Elementary on Monday.
From the moment students step on the bus, the school district said it's prepared to keep all children safe. Staff also set up sanitation stations throughout the school.
Officials say 17% of parents in the Bossier district are choosing not to send their kids to school on Thursday.
Once school starts, officials say no visitors will be allowed inside the building.