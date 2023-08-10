HAUGHTON, La. - Most Bossier Parish students returned to the classroom Thursday. Kindergarteners return next Aug. 17 and Pre-K starts one week later on Aug. 24.
Students attending Haughton High School will get to take advantage of a newly constructed academic wing. It will be used for business, social studies and English departments.
The administration department also is inside the new wing. And the addition of new parking spaces will help with special events, football games and graduations.
"We made a purchase of 32 acres across the street. If you've gone to a Haughton ball game in the last few years you know that we have had to run buses for visitors from the church across the railroad tracks and so we definitely needed that. We just cleared off four acres of the 32 to add 400 additional parking spaces for events," Principal David Haynie said.
Elsewhere in the district, Bossier Parish and David Raines Community Health Center have entered a partnership to increase school attendance.
"We're going to have two onsite health centers one's going to be at Bossier High and one at Rusheon. The statistics say that 80% of students will stay in school if we can provide healthcare. We are going to provide onsite healthcare, onsite healthcare facilities and take care of our kids that become ill in those two communities," said Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland.
Mobile units will be located at Waller Elementary, Bossier Elementary, R.V. Kerr Elementary and Central Park Elementary.
There will be a physician's assistant, nurse and a receptionist inside the healthcare facilities. Sick students can get diagnosed, receive prescriptions and immunizations.
Bossier schools has added extracurriculars for middle and elementary school students. A volleyball program is offered for eighth-, seventh- and sixth-graders, wrestling for middle school students, and a running program for elementary school students.
Eighty-five percent of Bossier Schools' buses are airconditioned. They are being used for the longer routes in the district, and the ones without AC on the shorter routes.
"We have white reflective roofs to help deflect the heat. That brings down the temperature between 10 to 17 degrees. We have tinted windows, and we will lower the windows for those without air-conditioning," said district spokeswoman Sonja Bailes.
Bossier Schools is short 30 teachers to start the year and is working to address the shortage.
"We help paraprofessionals get their certification in teaching, educators rising with the seniors and underclassman. We even have programs in the middle schools trying to encourage students to chose education as a pathway. We're doing all kinds things with temporary authorities to teach for people that have degrees and are working on their certification. And then we get them and we need to keep them," Superintendent Mitch Downey said.
Last year, Bossier Parish School District enrollment was 22,247. The district is projecting the same enrollment numbers for this school year. Official numbers will not be released until the official count is taken in October.