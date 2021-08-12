BOSSIER CITY, La. - School bells will be ringing Thursday morning across Bossier Parish as student in grades 1 through 12 head back to class. Kindergarten students are to report next week, Thursday, Aug. 19. Pre-k starts a week after that, Thursday, Aug. 26.
Students will be required to wear masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges across the nation. Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the mask mandate which includes students 5 years and older.
In accordance with new guidance from the CDC, all people on campuses should be masked indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.