BOSSIER CITY, La. - Students in Bossier Parish are gearing up for another school year.
School starts next Thursday for students in 1st-12th grades. Kindergarten begins a week later on Aug. 17, and the first full day of Pre-K is Aug. 24.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland joined KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty on First News Friday to talk about what kids, parents, and teachers can expect.
Click here to connect with the special Back to School section on our website. It's filled with helpful schedules, links, and resources.