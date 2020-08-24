SHREVEPORT, La. - Students in Caddo Parish attended their first day of school Monday.
In the middle of the pandemic, things looked different from last year.
Social distancing was a big focal point upon student’s return.
From new guidelines in the classroom to the school bus, adjusting to this new way of learning was a team effort.
Superintendent Lamar Goree said students are adjusting well to the new health measures.
While being transported to and from school, all students are required to wear a mask on the school bus.
Students are provided with hand sanitizer before they board and are urged to sit alone.
Windows are also lowered to improve air circulation on the bus.