SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo Parish School Board held it's first in-person meeting on Tuesday since the closure of schools in March.
Superintendent Lamar Goree focused much of his presentation on the safety of students and new curriculum for hybrid, virtual and traditional learning.
Goree says there have been many who have voiced their concerns lately.
"I think if you just turn the news on a night," Goree said. "It's very obvious that there are many opinions as is what is in the interest of our public school systems."
He says he and his staff are using their resources to make smart decisions.
"What we have tried to do as a staff is to truly rely on the science, as well as the medical experts in our community to make the best decisions for our students," Goree said.