SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish parents now have a plan available to them regarding their children's 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Lamar Goree presented the plan to the Caddo Parish School Board Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday masks are required in all schools and while riding school buses. Goree said school leaders will hold students accountable to wear them.
For the upcoming school year in Caddo, students will attend school five days a week.
"We do believe firmly that students are best served when they are receiving instruction in an in-person environment," said Goree.
However, parents had an opportunity to enroll for virtual learning. The deadline to sign up was May 28.
During the School Board's meeting Tuesday, vaccinations were highly encouraged for students and staff, and opportunities to get vaccinated will be provided to them.
"That's going to be really important to try and ultimately reduce the spread of the virus within that age group," said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, pediatric infectious disease specialist. "Within multiple months, we should have the opportunity to begin to immunize children down to at least age six, and then subsequently, maybe early next year, down to six months of age."
Vaccinated staff that test positive for COVID-19 will be eligible for paid leave. Unvaccinated staff will not be eligible.
Policies for quarantine are set in place for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Additional policies in place include mental health services made available to students, a limit on visitors and consistent disinfecting.
"You can see how well we did last school year, as far as there was no big COVID it outbreaks in Caddo schools," said Began Gardner, pediatrician and Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society president. "There was virtually no flu, no RSV, when people were wearing their mask."
Athletics, activities, field trips, foreign exchange programs will resume in the 2021-22 school year. Some policies like the mask mandate and limiting visitors will be re-evaluated every nine months.
"I am extremely excited that we will welcome our students back to in person learning five days a week, and really excited that we are doing those mitigation efforts that we see necessary to create the safest environment possible," said Goree.