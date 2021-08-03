SHREVEPORT, La - In Caddo Parish, parents now have a plan available to them regarding their children's' 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree presented the plan to the Caddo Parish School Board Tuesday. While the state mask mandate was taken care of by Governor John Bel Edwards Monday and a federal mandate requires mask wearing on busses, Goree stated they will hold student accountable to wear them.
For the upcoming school year students will attend school 5-days-a-week.
"We do believe firmly that students are best served when they are receiving instruction in an in-person environment," said Goree.
However, parents had an opportunity to enroll for virtual learning. The deadline to sign up was May 28th.
During the meeting, vaccinations was highly encouraged for students and staff, and opportunities to get vaccinated will be provided to them.
"That's going to be really important to try and ultimately reduce the spread of the virus within that age group," said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist. "Within multiple months, we should have the opportunity to begin to immunize children down to at least age six, and then subsequently, maybe early next year, down to six months of age."
Vaccinated staff that test positive for COVID will be eligible for paid COVID leave. Unvaccinated staff will not be eligible. Policies for quarantine are set in place for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Additional policies in place include mental health services made available to students, a limit on visitors and consistent disinfecting.
"You can see how well we did last school year, as far as there was no big COVID it outbreaks in Caddo schools," said Began Gardner, Pediatrician and President of the NW LA Pediatric Society. "There was virtually no flu, no RSV, when people were wearing their mask."
Athletics, activities, field trips, foreign exchange programs will resume in the 2021-22 school year. Some policies like the mask mandate and limiting visitors will be re-evaluated every nine months.
"I am extremely excited that we will welcome our students back to in person learning five days a week, and really excited that we are doing those mitigation efforts that we see necessary to create the safest environment possible," said Goree.