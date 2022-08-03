SHREVEPORT, La. - School bells will be ringing once again Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish elementary and middle schools. An official bell ringing ceremony to kick off the 2022-23 school year is set for 9 a.m. at South Highland Elementary. This will be the first full return since the COVID shutdown in 2020.
Even though COVID variants continue to spread, Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree says virtual schooling is not an option for this year. However, he says cleaning and safety protocols will be in place.
RELATED ARTICLE - Caddo schools superintendent ready to welcome in a new school year
High school in Caddo Parish begins on Aug. 10.
Click here for a complete back to school schedule for schools across the ArkLaTex.
Be sure and send your back to school photos to pics@ktbs.com. You just might see them on TV.