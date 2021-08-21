SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish students reported to classes resume Monday for the 2021-2022 school year. Students will attend classes five days a week and a statewide mask mandate is in place.
"I am extremely excited that we will welcome our students back to in-person learning five days a week, and really excited that we are doing those mitigation efforts that we see necessary to create the safest environment possible," said Superintendent Lamar Goree.
Goree said he spports the CDC recommendation for everyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He says it's his goal to maintain in-person learning five days a week.
"We do believe firmly that students are best served when they are receiving instruction in an in-person environment," Goree said.
During a recent school board meeting, vaccinations were highly encouraged for students and staff.
Vaccinated staff that test positive for COVID-19 will be eligible for paid leave. Unvaccinated staff will not be eligible.
Goree said the district is welcoming 250 new teachers this year. He says these educators are filled with energy and excitement and are encouraging students to dream big.
