SHREVEPORT, La.--As students prepare to return to the classroom KTBS 3 is highlighting a resource created to help families.
In fact, at David Raines it is known as the best kept secret, the David Raines School-Based Health Centers are making a huge impact in Caddo Parish Schools. The concept has been around since 1996 when the centers started at Linwood Public Charter School.
"There are so many parents where access to health care is a problem so health care in a school meets the child where they are meets and meets a great need," said Yolanda Green.
"We partner with Caddo Parish school board and we identify schools in need those parents are typically paycheck to paycheck so taking off a day from work to take a child to the doctor can really be detrimental to their finances," said Andrea McKnight.
The centers take things up a notch from the traditional school nurse setting.
"We see it all and we treat it all and sometimes we diagnose it," said McKnight.
And in some cases having a center on campus is downright lifesaving.
"We had a young man who came in he was playing high school football our provider found a heart condition the next morning a surgeon called us and said if we didn't send him to the hospital it could have led to a grave situation on the football field," said Sharon Rambin.
This year the list grows even more as two more centers will be added.
The centers are currently located at Linwood Public Charter School, Atkins Elementary Woodlawn leadership Academy, J.S. Clark Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School, Keithville Elementary, and Fair Park Middle School.