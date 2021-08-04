STONEWALL, La. - Listen up! School bells start ringing Wednesday in the ArkLaTex. Students in DeSoto Parish are among the first to head back to class.
KTBS 3 First News met up with DeSoto Schools Superintendent Clay Corley at the North DeSoto campus in Stonewall for a look at what we can expect this year.
RELATED ARTICLE - Back to school message from DeSoto's Superintendent Corley
Teaching students in the midst of a pandemic is challenging, but educators say they are up to the task.
CLICK HERE TO CONNECT WITH OUR BACK TO SCHOOL PAGE INCLUDING SCHEDULES, LINKS & RESOURCES