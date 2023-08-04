SHREVEPORT, La. - School bells will be ringing for the next couple of weeks across the ArkLaTex. To help families get ready for the transition back to class, several back to school giveaway are planned.
Neighborhood Back To School Bash
Caddo Common Park will be buzzing with back to school festivities on Friday. The Neighborhood Back to School Bash, hosted by Providence House, will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It'll be a fun time for current and former Providence House residents, along with other neighborhood friends from the Rescue Mission, Fairmont Apartments, and Choice Neighborhood residents.
School supplies will be given away, there will be face painting, arts and crafts, music, food and so much more. To help with the heat there will be inflatables and water fun plus shaved ice.
United Way Fill The Bus
The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is helping Bossier Schools Fill the Bus with much-needed school supplies for students, which benefits teachers at the same time. Volunteers with the United Way and educators at Bossier Schools will be handing out fliers and encouraging shoppers to put a few items in their cart to help Fill the Bus. Following the two-day drive, a supply room will be stocked with the donations collected and educators will have the opportunity to shop for what they need for their classrooms.
- Friday: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter: 2536 Airline Dr., Bossier City
Crown Holders Foundation's Back To School Drive
The Crown Holders Foundation's upcoming back to school drive is happening Saturday in Bossier City at the Mitchell Community Center. It will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, food, and entertainment.
Ochsner's Back To School Bash
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is hosting a Back To School Bash. It kicks off Saturday at the St. Mary Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event includes a free backpack and school supplies giveaway while supplies lasts. A child must be present to get a backpack. There will be also be child safety seat checks, school stress relief, and kids in the kitchen with after school snack ideas.