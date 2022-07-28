SHREVEPORT, La. - Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City are once again supporting local students in need just in time for back-to-school season. On Thursday, July 28, from 12:00 p.m. until 3 p.m., both dealerships will give away free backpacks stuffed to the shoulder straps with school supplies to help the youth in our communities kick off the school year with style.
“We are grateful to be in a position to help local students in need by making it easy for them to start the year with the backpacks and supplies they need,” stated Mark Johnson, President of the Holmes Auto Family. “Every year, back-to-school season can be a challenge for many parents. We hope every student and family we help have one less thing to worry about and one more advantage towards a successful school year.”
The Back-to-School Sendoff takes place at Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City. Each dealership will have 150 backpacks filled with school supplies. It continues until supplies run out. Families are welcome and highly encouraged to attend.
Holmes Honda Shreveport is at 1331 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Holmes Honda Bossier City is located at 1040 Innovation Drive.