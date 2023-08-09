SHREVEPORT, La. - School bells will be ringing once again Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish as students head back to class.
An official bell ringing ceremony to kick off the 2023-24 school year is set for 9 a.m. at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy. Superintendent Lamar Goree and members of the Caddo Parish School Board will be joined by elected officials and community leaders for the annual event.
Natchitoches Parish students also return on Wednesday as well as students in Pleasant Grove ISD and Carthage ISD in Texas. Bossier students return to class on Thursday.
Click here for a complete back to school schedule for schools across the ArkLaTex.
Be sure and send your back to school photos to pics@ktbs.com. You just might see them on TV.