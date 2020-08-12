SHREVEPORT, La. -- With schools reopening for the start of the school year, and parents, teachers and the country in general in opposition on the safety of sending kids to school during a pandemic, children are likely to be stressed.
Dr. Greg Brown, a psychiatrist with years of experience in working with children and adolescents, says that taking care of kids' stress levels during this time starts at home.
"The fear factor that I get is whether there is a state of underlying nervousness or anxiety in your family," Brown said about the anxiety of his youngest patients.
Children will take on the fear and nervousness they feel at home, especially from their parents. So the best way to help alleviate the stress your child may be feeling is to talk them through it, Brown said.
"Being very straightforward with the hand washing techniques, hand sanitizer, wearing your mask at all times ... it's a whole lot better to keep that light, especially with younger kids, versus the fear factor," he said.
For younger children especially, Brown said, it is a good idea to make cleaning part a game. For example, who can get their mask on the fastest and keep it on the longest. Or perhaps a learning game of counting to 20 while washing their hands.
Parents should keep in mind that their children are taking their fear cues from them. Children are always listening and watching their parents to understand how they should feel themselves.