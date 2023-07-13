SHREVEPORT, La. -- Kroger has kicked off its annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive.
The grocery store chain says it benefits underserved students in independent school districts not only in Dallas Fort Worth but East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.
Donating money at Kroger for school supplies can help children in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
You can donate a school supply kit for $9.99.
"We've got the kit here and it comes with paper, pencils, colored pencils, glue, notebooks, and you know just some things that can get kids started to boost their backpacks and get them started off on
the right foot for a successful school year," said Kroger's corporate affairs director John Votava.
"We know 10 dollars maybe a little bit much for a box. So that's why we've added the extra increments of one dollar, three dollars, and five dollars so that people can participate and still have a way of saying 'hey I was able to help kids get off on the right foot for the school year," said Votava.